Third COVID cluster found on ECU’s campus

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Another cluster of COVID-19 cases has been found at a third dorm on ECU’s campus.

Six cases were identified at Greene Hall and now officials are using contact tracing to determine if there are any more possible cases.

A cluster is defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as a minimum of five cases with illness onset or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiological link between cases.

Back on February 9th school officials found clusters at Ballard Hall-West and White Halls. Both had five cases.

ECU says anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, shortness of breath, muscle aches or a cough, should immediately contact their medical provider or Student Health Services, (252) 328-6841.

