The Oakwood School to perform ‘Alice’ virtually

By Liz Bateson
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 8:37 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Instead of performing onstage to a packed audience, the Oakwood School is bringing the show to your living room.

The cast, made up of 10-15 students, pre-recorded the performance in full costumes and masks to put on a COVID friendly show.

The play, which features over-the-top characters, dance routines and zany comedy, follows the classic Alice in Wonderland tale, but with a spin.

The performance can be streamed online on Saturday, February 27 at 7 p.m., Sunday, February 28 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and on Monday, March 1 at 7 p.m. You can watch the performance here.

Tickets are $25 per household. All of the proceeds will benefit the school’s Mainstage Production program to continue putting on shows in the future. Tickets can be purchased here.

For more information, you can call The Oakwood School at (252) 931-0760.

