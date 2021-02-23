Advertisement

Special prosecutor named to look at accident involving Onslow County sheriff

Sheriff Hans Miller said he damaged his county vehicle on February 9th on a Jacksonville city...
Sheriff Hans Miller said he damaged his county vehicle on February 9th on a Jacksonville city street.(Onslow County Government)
Feb. 23, 2021
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A district attorney is recusing himself from an investigation into a vehicle crash involving an Eastern Carolina sheriff.

District Attorney Ernie Lee says that he has asked Billy West, the Cumberland County District Attorney, to review any investigation and reports regarding an accident involving Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller.

On Monday, Lee says that he was contacted by Jacksonville Police Chief Mike Yaniero about a single vehicle crash involving Miller that happened on or about February 9th.

Lee says that Yaniero said Jacksonville police would begin an investigation into the crash.

Lee says because he’s known Miller in an official capacity for many years, “I believe it appropriate to have a prosecutor from another district who not has not worked with Sheriff Miller review the findings of the investigation.”

WITN has obtained an incident report from Onslow County Government officials about the crash.

The report is dated February 10th and says the crash happened at 6:30 p.m. the night before.

In a county incident report, Miller writes, “I (Hans Miller) rounded a curve at North Plain Road to Northwest Circle. My vehicle’s windshield was foggy on the lower portion & limited my lower visibility. (darkness) I cut the curve too sharply, resulting in a fire hydrant at the curve, which was very close to the road, making contact with the lower passenger side of my issued vehicle, causing a scratch and a hole in the passenger doors. I examined the vehicle & the fire hydrant & observed no damage on the fire hydrant.”

Documents say the Dodge Durango had an estimated or approximate $3,674.21 in damage as a result of the crash.

A box checked off in the incident report says there were no witnesses to the crash.

There’s no information on the county documents obtained by WITN that the sheriff notified police about the accident.

The sheriff has a history of damaging county-owned vehicles. Documents show during Hurricane Florence in 2018, his Ford Explorer was flooded by water on Piney Green Road and submerged for two days.

