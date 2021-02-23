Southside and South Central forfeit first round games due to COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Both the Southside and South Central high school boys basketball teams have forfeited their first round playoff games due to COVID-19 protocols.

TUESDAY

WINTERVILLE, N.C. — South Central High School’s boys basketball team has forfeited its first round playoff game to Rolesville due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Falcons, who are undefeated at 13-0 overall, were slated to host Rolesville in the first round on Tuesday night. South Central had earned the No. 5 seed in the state playoffs.

With the forfeit, No. 12 Rolesville will advance to the second round of the playoffs where it will face the winner of No. 4 Pinecrest and No. 13 Southeast Raleigh.

South Central’s 13-0 record included a 12-0 mark in the Eastern Carolina 3A/4A Conference.

MONDAY

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. — Southside High School’s boys basketball team has forfeited its first round playoff game to Granville Central due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Seahawks, who were awarded the No. 16 seed in the 1A state playoffs, were scheduled to travel to No. 1 Granville Central on Tuesday evening for the first round of the playoffs.

With the forfeit, Granville Central will advance to the second round automatically where it will face the winner of No. 8 East Carteret and No. 9 Bear Grass Charter.

Southside finishes the season with a 6-3 record, which put it third in the Coastal Plains 1A Conference.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.