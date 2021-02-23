Pirates Remain Paused, Game At Tulsa Postponed

GREENVILLE, N.C. --- Due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols and the continuation of suspended basketball activities at East Carolina, the Pirates’ game against Tulsa scheduled for Feb. 27 has been postponed.

“Multiple individuals within our program have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last 10 days,” ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert said. “Our medical staff continues to monitor all affected individuals and our priority remains the safety and well-being of all individuals involved with the program. We will continue to provide the best medical care and are hopeful we can return to competition in the first week of March.

“The past year has tested all of us and I am proud of the way our student-athletes, coaches and staff have navigated through the pandemic. This has been an extremely difficult time for our men’s basketball student-athletes with the pauses and cancellations of games. But we understand our situation and we aren’t immune to the countless number of games being cancelled across our country. It’s the reality we are living in right now and it is tough to inform student-athletes they can’t compete. We will continue to emphasize our safety protocols and work to keep each other safe.”

ECU’s next scheduled game is March 4 against UCF inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum.

