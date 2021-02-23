Advertisement

Phillip’s Forecast: Sunny afternoon with a preview of Spring

Mild temps will stick around for a couple of days
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT
River Flood Warnings

The river flood warnings will persist across many of our area but conditions will be slowly improving over the coming days. Rivers have started to crest and will be slowly receding through this coming week, however most rivers wont fully fall below flood stage until this weekend.

Tuesday through Friday

Warmer air will be the big story most of the week. Highs Tuesday will again peak in the low 60s, with a jump to near 70° Wednesday. both days will feature sun filled skies with sunrise lows in the upper 30s. A few clouds may sneak in on Thursday as a dry cold front slides through, but temps should still reach close to 60° with less than a 20% chance of any rain. The clouds will thicken a bit on Friday, but most areas seeing only a slight chance of rain with cooler highs in the low 50s. The last time Greenville hit 70° was on December 24th. That high back on Christmas Eve was 71°.

Saturday & Sunday

A warm front will lift in from the south and stall out over the area this weekend. At this point, we aren’t looking at the deluge that flooded our rivers, but a consistent chance of some scattered rain showers will be present over the weekend. If this stationary front shifts north or south, our rain forecast will turn drier, so keep checking back if you have weather dependent plans this upcoming weekend. Highs should lift back to the 60s both days with lows in the 40s.

