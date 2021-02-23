New attendance requirements approved for Beaufort County Schools

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Parents in Beaufort County are going to want to be prepared for upcoming changes to the way school attendance is being counted.

The school board has approved the superintendent’s recommendation regarding in-person and remote attendance for both K-5th and 6-12th grade students.

These new rules begin March 15th and run through May 28th.

The system says that all K-5th grade students must be physically present on in-person learning days or they will be marked absent. Currently, K-5th grade students have four in-person days a week with Wednesdays being a remote learning day.

For 6-12th graders who are designated for in-person learning, they too must be physically present during the two days per week of in-school learning or be counted absent.

For both sets of grade levels, the district says that the principal may approve a remote learning option for a student who has tested positive for COVID-19 or is subject to a mandatory COVID quarantine.

Finally, K-12th grade students who are under the all remote status will stay that way for the entire fourth quarter and be marked absent if not present during their specific designated class time. The system says that all remote learning students will not have in-person learning opportunities unless specifically designated by the principal.

