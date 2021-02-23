Advertisement

NC to lower flags to half-staff in remembrance of 500,000 Americans lost to COVID-19

(Gerald Herbert | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff beginning today, Monday, February 22, until sunset on February 26, in remembrance of those who passed away from the coronavirus.

To date, more than 500,000 Americans including nearly 11,000 North Carolinians have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

As a tribute to these many individuals and their families, all North Carolinians are encouraged to join in the remembrance of the many lives lost and to observe a moment of silence at sunset.

Governor Cooper says, “As we reflect on the lives lost to this cruel virus, let’s remind ourselves this is far more than a grim statistic. Each of these 500,000 deaths represents an American whose communities are in mourning and I encourage North Carolinians to honor them with a moment of silence.”

As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

