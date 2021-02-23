Advertisement

NC bill lets concealed permittees be armed at more churches

(WNDU)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -A North Carolina legislative committee has agreed to a bill that would let concealed weapon permit holders be armed at more churches.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted on Tuesday for the measure, which allows the permittees to carry handguns on private school campuses when separate church services are happening onsite.

Current law allows standalone churches to let concealed weapon holders carry a handgun, but not at churches that hold services at the same location where the school operates.

The measure largely follows portions of a 2020 gun bill that Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed.

