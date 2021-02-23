Greenville Fire/Rescue honors man for rescuing a complete stranger

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A woman is alive today after a fiery crash that happened February 6th, all thanks to the heroic actions of a complete stranger.

Greenville Fire and Rescue awarded Temonn Edwards with a certificate of recognition Monday, saying without his efforts, a woman would be dead.

On February 6th around 3 p.m., a car crash on East Tenth Street turned into a race against the clock when one of the cars went up in flames, trapping a woman inside.

“In that instance, I wasn’t thinking about myself. I was thinking about other people and how many people were in harm’s way and how many people I could help to get out of harm’s way. When I pulled up I wasn’t expecting to put out a fire, I was just trying to lend a hand and when I got over there I was asking everyone like who is still in the car, who is still in the car, they were pulling out the driver and the lady was trapped inside the car still.”

Eric Griffin, Greenville Fire and Rescue Chief, said the car was on fire and the woman was trapped. He said it took them a while to get her out with the jaws of life.

“But thankfully and very thankfully to that family, and we are thankful here at Greenville Fire and Rescue that Mr. Edwards was willing to jump in and basically be a hero, he truly is a hero.”

Temonn Edwards jumped into action before Greenville Fire & Rescue arrived, running into a nearby store to grab a fire extinguisher.

According to the police report, the woman trapped was the passenger in the car. The woman told the police that her boyfriend, the one driving, had a seizure while driving causing a crash.

Edwards said he pulled up to the crash with his son in the car.

“When I first pulled up they were pulling a baby out of the back seat and the baby couldn’t have been more than five or six months old and being a parent I understand that the baby has a parent. It doesn’t really matter, race, religion, color none of that. We are all people. I feel like regardless of what happens, regardless of who has done what people should help people.”

Greenville Fire and Rescue presented Edwards with a certificate of recognition.

WITN also reached out to the two people who were in the car that went up in flames and they said they are doing fine and they are grateful for Edwards actions that day.

A total of five passengers were taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for treatment that day and Chief Griffin said he believes all passengers are recovering well.

