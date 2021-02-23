Final step in Town Creek Culvert project to be completed this week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Crews are installing permanent traffic lights as the final addition of the Greenville Town Creek Culvert project.

The traffic lights are going up at the intersection of Evans Street and Reade Circle.

The installation of the lights is the final step in the city’s Town Creek Culvert project.

The massive stormwater drainage project has been in the works for years.

The culvert was installed underground beneath the intersection and drains floodwater from the uptown area into the Tar River.

The work should wrap up by the end of this week.

