Farm Life Elementary teachers asking for postcards from around the U.S. for students

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Teachers at an elementary school here in Eastern North Carolina are asking for help from all around the country, as they try to teach their students about communities.

Exceptional Children’s Teachers Melanie Ross and Maggie Rogers are hoping that their request for postcards will be more than answered for their students who are trying to learn what a community is, and all about how many different cities and towns there are all around the country.

“One of the goals for our students is to understand the world around us and so this is to get the world involved since the beginning of school we’ve been sending out mail so they are understanding getting and receiving mail, it also helps them understand that there are people everywhere,” explained Ross.

As part of the lesson students will color each state that they receive a postcard from, they’ll also look at each community to see what it is that makes their town unique. “What we want to do is have people from around the world tell us what they celebrate in their community, for us here in Vanceboro, we celebrate the Strawberry Festival,” said Ross.

The lesson is meant to be fun but these teachers also hope it will also take on a deeper meaning. “They love to color and being able to color things in and show that this is different but I think it would also mean a lot that there are so many people out there trying to communicate with them and come together to help them learn,” said Rogers.

If you would like to take part in the postcard project, you can send one to Vanceboro Farm Life Elementary School at 2000 Farm Life Avenue, Vanceboro, NC, 28586, addressed to Miss M or Miss Maggie. The teachers also say to be sure to include what makes your community special.

They will be collecting postcards through the end of March.

