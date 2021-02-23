Advertisement

Driver takes out utility pole in SUV rollover crash

The single-vehicle crash happened on Mills Road, near the intersection with Blackjack-Simpson...
The single-vehicle crash happened on Mills Road, near the intersection with Blackjack-Simpson Road.(WITN)
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - No one was injured when an SUV took out a utility pole this afternoon in Pitt County.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Mills Road, near the intersection with Blackjack-Simpson Road.

The Highway Patrol said the SUV was headed east when the driver lost control, ran off the highway, rolled over in a ditch and hit the utility pole, cutting it in two.

The driver, who was the only person inside the SUV, wasn’t hurt.

Troopers didn’t say why the vehicle lost control, but charges are not expected.

Greenville Utilities said no one lost power as crews had to replace the utility pole.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NEW INFO: Four people shot in Duplin County
Beaufort County deputies are looking for the owner of a home destroyed in a fire late Sunday...
NEW INFO: Body believed to that of homeowner found in Beaufort County house
TROOPERS: Two killed in Duplin County after U-Haul truck crashes into SUV
Tyquavious Cummings / Chase & Marshayla Pasley
Greenville man charged in murder of mother, wounding of young son
Two unattended children die in mobile home fire

Latest News

Beaufort County deputies are looking for the owner of a home destroyed in a fire late Sunday...
NEW INFO: Body believed to that of homeowner found in Beaufort County house
Tabari Wallace from West Craven High School appears on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
West Craven principal featured on Ellen accepts advisor position with state superintendent
Updated February 22, 2021
COVID-19: Daily new case count drops to 1,514
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Sunny afternoon with a preview of Spring