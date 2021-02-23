Driver takes out utility pole in SUV rollover crash

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - No one was injured when an SUV took out a utility pole this afternoon in Pitt County.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Mills Road, near the intersection with Blackjack-Simpson Road.

The Highway Patrol said the SUV was headed east when the driver lost control, ran off the highway, rolled over in a ditch and hit the utility pole, cutting it in two.

The driver, who was the only person inside the SUV, wasn’t hurt.

Troopers didn’t say why the vehicle lost control, but charges are not expected.

Greenville Utilities said no one lost power as crews had to replace the utility pole.

