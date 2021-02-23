COVID-19 closes state boat building museum in Beaufort

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - The state’s boat building museum is closed because of COVID-19.

The Harvey Smith Watercraft Center will be shut down at least until March 4th.

After a recent COVID-19 exposure, the facility will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized, according to a news release.

Those employees with potential exposure will be quarantined for 14 days.

The Department of Natural Cultural Resources says because the center has only a few full-time employees, they decided to close it until workers can return to work.

A lift half-model making course scheduled for March 6th and 7th has been canceled, while the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort will remain open to the public.

