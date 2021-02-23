Advertisement

COVID-19 closes state boat building museum in Beaufort

The Harvey Smith Watercraft Center will be shut down at least until March 4th.
The Harvey Smith Watercraft Center will be shut down at least until March 4th.(NC Natural Cultural Resources)
Published: Feb. 23, 2021
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - The state’s boat building museum is closed because of COVID-19.

After a recent COVID-19 exposure, the facility will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized, according to a news release.

Those employees with potential exposure will be quarantined for 14 days.

The Department of Natural Cultural Resources says because the center has only a few full-time employees, they decided to close it until workers can return to work.

A lift half-model making course scheduled for March 6th and 7th has been canceled, while the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort will remain open to the public.

