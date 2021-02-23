Advertisement

Construction begins to improve major intersection in Jacksonville

Work is being done to improve the Western Boulevard and Gum Branch Road intersection.
Improvements are underway for the Gum Branch Road and Western Boulevard intersection.
Improvements are underway for the Gum Branch Road and Western Boulevard intersection.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Construction has begun on the Western Boulevard and Gum Branch Road intersection.

The project will create two left hand turn lanes from Gum Branch Road onto Western Boulevard.

The work is scheduled to last up to two weeks, weather permitting.

Drivers should expect lanes to be closed during the day and therefore should use other routes to avoid traffic congestion and delay.

