Construction begins to improve major intersection in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Construction has begun on the Western Boulevard and Gum Branch Road intersection.

The project will create two left hand turn lanes from Gum Branch Road onto Western Boulevard.

The work is scheduled to last up to two weeks, weather permitting.

Drivers should expect lanes to be closed during the day and therefore should use other routes to avoid traffic congestion and delay.

