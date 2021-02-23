Construction begins on improvements to major intersection in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The NCDOT has started work on improving the Western Blvd and Gum Branch Rd intersection.

The project will create two left hand turn lanes from Gum Branch Rd onto Western Blvd.

The work is scheduled to last up to two weeks, weather permitting.

Drivers should expect daytime lane closures and are urged to seek alternate routes to avoid traffic congestion and delay.

