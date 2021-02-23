Advertisement

Construction begins on improvements to major intersection in Jacksonville

Construction on Western Boulevard and Gum Branch Road in Jacksonville.
Construction on Western Boulevard and Gum Branch Road in Jacksonville.(City of Jacksonville)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 8:24 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The NCDOT has started work on improving the Western Blvd and Gum Branch Rd intersection.

The project will create two left hand turn lanes from Gum Branch Rd onto Western Blvd.

The work is scheduled to last up to two weeks, weather permitting.

Drivers should expect daytime lane closures and are urged to seek alternate routes to avoid traffic congestion and delay.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NEW INFO: Four people shot in Duplin County
Next door neighbors alerted authorities around 10:10 p.m. Sunday to the fire on East Bayside...
AUTHORITIES: Not clear if anyone inside destroyed Beaufort County home
Two unattended children die in mobile home fire
TROOPERS: Two killed in Duplin County after U-Haul truck crashes into SUV
N.C. teen found safe; accused abductor dies following shootout with police in Arkansas

Latest News

Father and son, both doctors at UNC Lenoir Health Care, work to battle coronavirus
Hometown Healing: Father & son Dr.’s work to battle COVID-19
Third COVID cluster found on ECU’s campus
COVID survey in Uptown Greenville
WITN asked one question to see how our community has been affected by COVID-19
Vanceboro Farm Life Elementary School
Farm Life Elementary teachers asking for postcards from around the U.S. for students