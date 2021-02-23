Advertisement

Constitution, Green parties get more time to keep NC voters

Early voting is underway in Twin Falls County for the upcoming March election.
(Jake Brasil)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -Two small political parties in North Carolina that failed to meet candidate support thresholds in November to remain on future ballots will get more time to retain their registered voters.

The State Board of Elections agreed on Tuesday not to redesignate voters registered with the Constitution Party of North Carolina or North Carolina Green Party as unaffiliated voters until June.

But the change won’t happen if the parties turn in enough signatures by then to be recognized again in time for the upcoming municipal elections.

The board also unanimously agreed Tuesday that the North Carolina Libertarian Party will remain an official party.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beaufort County deputies are looking for the owner of a home destroyed in a fire late Sunday...
NEW INFO: Body believed to that of homeowner found in Beaufort County house
NEW INFO: Four people shot in Duplin County
Kenneth Piper is wanted by the Wilson County Sheriff's Office.
Lenoir County manhunt over as suspect nabbed
Tyquavious Cummings / Chase & Marshayla Pasley
Greenville man charged in murder of mother, wounding of young son
TROOPERS: Two killed in Duplin County after U-Haul truck crashes into SUV

Latest News

Map of Onslow County.
Grant money available for non-profits promoting tourism in Onslow County
NC bill lets concealed permittees be armed at more churches
Sheriff Hans Miller said he damaged his county vehicle on February 9th on a Jacksonville city...
Special prosecutor named to look at accident involving Onslow County sheriff
The Tar river in Greenville is expected to reach major flood stage Sunday
RIVER FLOODING: Most rivers slowly falling