Charlie’s Forecast: Falling temps tonight lead to patchy fog Wednesday

River Flood Warnings

The river flood warnings will persist across many of our area but conditions will be slowly improving over the coming days. Rivers have started to crest and will be slowly receding through this coming week, however most rivers wont fully fall below flood stage until this weekend.

Wednesday

Inland areas will see temperatures down in the upper 30s to low 40s as we start the day, and with minimal winds, will lead to patchy fog showing up for some. High pressure set up to our southwest will encourage winds to come in from that direction, clearing the fog out by 10 a.m. at the very latest. This, along with plenty of sunshine, will help take our temperatures into the upper 60s for inland communities. Coastal cities and towns will see highs reach the upper 50s to low 60s due to the cooler waters regulating air temperatures.

Thursday & Friday

A dry front will drift down from the north as we end the week, leading to a few clouds Thursday and more clouds Friday. Temperatures will also start to come back to a more seasonable level, hitting the low 60s Thursday and the low 50s by Friday. Rain showers will hold off until late Friday, however the presence of the front over the East will encourage the rain to roll in through the weekend.

Saturday & Sunday

After a sunny week, of course we get rain back in the forecast for both Saturday and Sunday. We’ll dodge the deluge, but scattered showers will be possible throughout the weekend. Highs will reach the low to mid 60s as sunshine tries to peak through the rain clouds. Rainfall totals will range between 0.25″ to 0.75″ each day. This shouldn’t be enough to impact river levels too much, however many area rivers will still be in flood stage from the rain we saw over the last several weeks.