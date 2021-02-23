Advertisement

Car chase spans four counties, suspect still on the run in Lenoir County

Kenneth Piper is wanted by the Wilson County Sheriff's Office.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One person is in custody and another is still on the run this morning after a chase that spanned four counties.

Kenneth Piper, 29, is wanted by the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office on a number of drug charges, including possession with intent to sell, manufacture and deliver methamphetamine, possession of LSD and resisting arrest.

Lenoir County deputies say the chase began Monday in Johnston County and crossed into Wayne, Greene and Lenoir counties. Deputies say around 5:30 p.m, Piper ran out of gas on Felix Harvey Parkway, so he ran off.

A search for him lasted more than 7 hours, with drones, canines and numerous law enforcement officers. Officials are mostly searching the woods near the Crestview Subdivison and Hickory Hills Road near the parkway.

Deputies say the search was called off around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Another person who was in the car was taken into custody, but Piper is still on the run.

Deputies didn’t say when the search would continue.

