Advertisement

WATCH: NASA releases video of Mars rover landing

Perseverance is the 5th rover NASA has put on the Martian surface
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The landing of NASA’s Perseverance rover on Mars captured the fascination of the entire world last week.

On Monday, the space agency released new breathtaking video.

The images show the final minutes of the rover’s entry, descent and landing.

It starts with the supersonic deployment of the largest parachute ever sent to another planet.

The landing video finishes with the final touchdown in the Jezero crater.

The new video also includes the first audio recording of sounds from the red planet.

You can hear a Martian breeze and mechanical sounds of the rover’s operation.

NASA also released images showing the mission’s first panorama of the rover’s landing location.

Those pictures were captured by two navigation cameras on the rover’s mast.

Perseverance is the fifth rover NASA has put on the Martian surface.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NEW INFO: Four people shot in Duplin County
Two unattended children die in mobile home fire
Next door neighbors alerted authorities around 10:10 p.m. Sunday to the fire on East Bayside...
AUTHORITIES: Not clear if anyone inside destroyed Beaufort County home
UPDATE: Two people killed in Duplin County crash
N.C. teen found safe; accused abductor dies following shootout with police in Arkansas

Latest News

Tyquavious Cummings / Chase & Marshayla Pasley
Greenville man charged in murder of mother, wounding of young son
The Tar river in Greenville is expected to reach major flood stage Sunday
RIVER FLOODING: Most rivers cresting or slowly falling
The bill includes direct payments of $1,400 per person to millions of Americans.
US deaths surpass 500K, confirming virus’s tragic reach
The number of complaints to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau about credit reporting...
Consumer complaints against credit-reporting agencies double during pandemic