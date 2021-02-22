Advertisement

Two unattended children die in mobile home fire

(KSNB)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HICKORY, N.C. (AP) - Authorities say two children have died in a mobile home fire in North Carolina.

The fire broke out Saturday afternoon at a residence in Hickory. Officials said the victims are a young boy and girl, ages 7 and 8.

Authorities said no adults were home when the fire broke out.

Neighbors said the children’s mother was at work and that her boyfriend arrived at the home after the fire started.

