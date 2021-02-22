TROOPERS: Two killed in Duplin County after U-Haul truck crashes into SUV

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people are dead after the Highway Patrol says that a driver of a U-Haul truck crashed into an oncoming SUV.

Troopers responded to the crash around 10:11 a.m. this past Saturday.

First Sergeant David Hawkins says that Charlotte Gross, 75, was heading north in the U-Haul on Highway 11/903 outside of Kenansville.

Hawkins says that Gross went off the road to the right, struck a bridge guardrail, and then went left of center crashing into a Chevy Equinox heading south on the roadway.

Officials say that Emiliano Yanez, 62, who was behind the wheel, and his passenger, Manuel Gonzalez, 45, died at the scene.

Gross was taken to Vidant Duplin Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers have charged Gross with two counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

