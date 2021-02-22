Advertisement

TROOPERS: Two killed in Duplin County after U-Haul truck crashes into SUV

(WBKO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people are dead after the Highway Patrol says that a driver of a U-Haul truck crashed into an oncoming SUV.

Troopers responded to the crash around 10:11 a.m. this past Saturday.

First Sergeant David Hawkins says that Charlotte Gross, 75, was heading north in the U-Haul on Highway 11/903 outside of Kenansville.

Hawkins says that Gross went off the road to the right, struck a bridge guardrail, and then went left of center crashing into a Chevy Equinox heading south on the roadway.

Officials say that Emiliano Yanez, 62, who was behind the wheel, and his passenger, Manuel Gonzalez, 45, died at the scene.

Gross was taken to Vidant Duplin Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers have charged Gross with two counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NEW INFO: Four people shot in Duplin County
Two unattended children die in mobile home fire
UPDATE: Two people killed in Duplin County crash
N.C. teen found safe; accused abductor dies following shootout with police in Arkansas
Chicobe Hopkins and Khalil Al-Amin.
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrests two men on drug-related charges

Latest News

This map was updated on February 2nd
COVID-19: Hospitalizations continue statewide decline
The Tar river in Greenville is expected to reach major flood stage Sunday
RIVER FLOODING: Most rivers cresting or slowly falling
Onslow County announces weekend COVID-19 vaccine clinic for teachers, child-care providers
Next door neighbors alerted authorities around 10:10 p.m. Sunday to the fire on East Bayside...
AUTHORITIES: Not clear if anyone inside destroyed Beaufort County home