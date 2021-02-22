Advertisement

Rockets target US Embassy in Baghdad, no casualties

Pictured is a street in Baghdad. Two Iraqi security officials said three rockets struck the...
Pictured is a street in Baghdad. Two Iraqi security officials said three rockets struck the Green Zone, one falling within the perimeters of the vast U.S. Embassy complex.(CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s army says at least two rockets have struck Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone without causing any casualties.

Security officials said the U.S. Embassy was the target Monday.

Two Iraqi security officials said three rockets struck the Green Zone, one falling within the perimeters of the vast U.S. Embassy complex.

They spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations. A statement from the military said there were no casualties and that an investigation was ongoing.

There was minor property damage, including a damaged vehicle. The Green Zone houses foreign embassies and is the seat of Iraq’s government.

