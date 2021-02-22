Advertisement

Onslow County announces weekend COVID-19 vaccine clinic for teachers, child-care providers

By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Teachers and child-care workers will have an opportunity this weekend to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Onslow County.

The appointment-only clinic will take place this Saturday.

Anyone associated with the school system and child-care providers should call 910-989-5091 to register for an appointment.

Health officials also say that doses have arrived for three clinics that were canceled due to winter weather impacts in other parts of the country.

For people 65 and above, call 910-989-5027 to make an appointment for the vaccine.

We’re told the county’s second dose clinic got back underway today and will operate Thursday and Friday at the County Government Center.

Officials say the rescheduled clinics from last week will operate Thursday and Friday at the Onslow County Multipurpose Building.

