No. 13 ECU baseball completes series sweep of Rhode Island with 12-4 win

By Tyler Feldman
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Freshman Carson Whisenhunt struck out a career-high 10 batters over four innings in his first collegiate start as No. 13 ECU baseball completed the weekend series sweep of Rhode Island with a 12-4 win Sunday afternoon inside Clark-LeClair Stadium.

Full ECU Baseball Recap: https://ecupirates.com/news/2021/2/21/baseball-ecu-completes-sweep-of-rhode-island-12-4.aspx

ECU Baseball Postgame Zoom: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8veG7UZyI0c&feature=youtu.be

“You’re going to have some games where you’re going to have to take a blow, throw a blow, take a blow, weather the storm, and just keep grinding, and I thought our guys did that this weekend at a high level. We weren’t perfect, which I tell our guys we’re not trying to play perfect, we’re just trying to play aggressive and execute more times and win more pitches than the other team,” ECU head coach Cliff Godwin said.

“It feels great,” added Whisenhunt. “I put in a lot of work, and I know what I can do. I just have to continue to work hard and keep going out there and filling up the zone.”

Next up, the Pirates (3-0) host Duke (1-1) on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 4 p.m. inside Clark-LeClair Stadium. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

