Jim’s Forecast: Early fog to sunny and mild Tuesday

Mild temps will stick around for several days
By Jim Howard
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
River Flood Warnings

The river flood warnings will persist across many of our area but conditions will be slowly improving over the coming days. Rivers have started to crest and will be slowly receding through this coming week, however most rivers wont fully fall below flood stage until this weekend.

Tuesday through Friday

Warmer air will be the big story most of the week. Highs Tuesday will again peak in the low 60s, with a jump to near 70° Wednesday. both days will feature sun filled skies with sunrise lows in the upper 30s. A few clouds may sneak in on Thursday, but temps should still reach close to 60° with no rain expected. The clouds will thicken a bit on Friday, but most areas should again stay dry with cooler highs in the low 50s. The last time Greenville hit 70° was on December 24th. The high back on Christmas Eve reached 71°.

Saturday & Sunday

A warm front will lift in from the south and stall out over the area this weekend. At this point, we aren’t looking at the deluge that flooded our rivers, but a consistent chance of some scattered rain showers will be present over the weekend. If this stationary front shifts north or south, our rain forecast will turn drier, so keep checking back if you have weather dependent plans this upcoming weekend.

