AUTHORITIES: Not clear if anyone inside destroyed Beaufort County home

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities today are sifting through the remains of a Beaufort County home that was destroyed by fire, and say it’s not clear if anyone was inside or not.

Next door neighbors alerted authorities around 10:10 p.m. Sunday to the fire on East Bayside Drive outside of Chocowinity. Another neighbor moved the resident’s vehicle so firefighters could get to the house.

Chocowinity Fire Chief Tommy Pendley said when their first units arrived they found heavy flames coming out of the back of the waterfront home. Three fire departments were there for more than four hours.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and the county fire marshal are not investigating the cause.

A K-9 was assisting deputies as they went through the home this morning.

