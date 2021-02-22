Advertisement

AUTHORITIES: Not clear if anyone inside destroyed Beaufort County home

Next door neighbors alerted authorities around 10:10 p.m. Sunday to the fire on East Bayside...
Next door neighbors alerted authorities around 10:10 p.m. Sunday to the fire on East Bayside Drive outside of Chocowinity.(Viewer photo)
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities today are sifting through the remains of a Beaufort County home that was destroyed by fire, and say it’s not clear if anyone was inside or not.

Next door neighbors alerted authorities around 10:10 p.m. Sunday to the fire on East Bayside Drive outside of Chocowinity. Another neighbor moved the resident’s vehicle so firefighters could get to the house.

Chocowinity Fire Chief Tommy Pendley said when their first units arrived they found heavy flames coming out of the back of the waterfront home. Three fire departments were there for more than four hours.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and the county fire marshal are not investigating the cause.

A K-9 was assisting deputies as they went through the home this morning.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NEW INFO: Four people shot in Duplin County
Two unattended children die in mobile home fire
UPDATE: Two people killed in Duplin County crash
N.C. teen found safe; accused abductor dies following shootout with police in Arkansas
Chicobe Hopkins and Khalil Al-Amin.
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrests two men on drug-related charges

Latest News

This map was updated on February 2nd
COVID-19: Hospitalizations continue statewide decline
The Tar river in Greenville is expected to reach major flood stage Sunday
RIVER FLOODING: Most rivers cresting or slowly falling
Onslow County announces weekend COVID-19 vaccine clinic for teachers, child-care providers
TROOPERS: Two killed in Duplin County after U-Haul truck crashes into SUV