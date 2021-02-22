Advertisement

Cherokee Nation asks Jeep to stop using tribe’s name

Jeep has been selling its Cherokee brand models for about 45 years
The automaker says its vehicle names have been carefully chosen over the years to celebrate...
The automaker says its vehicle names have been carefully chosen over the years to celebrate Native American people for their nobility, prowess and pride.(Source: CNN, FCA NORTH AMERICA)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Cherokee Nation wants Jeep to stop using the tribe’s name on its SUVs.

Jeep has been selling its Cherokee brand models for about 45 years.

The automaker says its vehicle names have been carefully chosen over the years to celebrate Native American people for their nobility, prowess and pride.

But the principal chief of the Cherokee Nation says having their name plastered on the side of a car does not honor them, even if it comes from a well-intended place.

Jeep says it is committed to an open dialogue with the tribe over the issue.

This comes after other brands dropped names and logos that are considered stereotypes and offensive, including the Washington football team, Land O’Lakes, Uncle Ben’s and Aunt Jemima.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NEW INFO: Four people shot in Duplin County
Two unattended children die in mobile home fire
UPDATE: Two people killed in Duplin County crash
N.C. teen found safe; accused abductor dies following shootout with police in Arkansas
Chicobe Hopkins and Khalil Al-Amin.
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrests two men on drug-related charges

Latest News

FILE - In this March 30, 2020 file photo, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell speaks about the...
Dominion Voting Systems sues ‘MyPillow Guy’ for $1.3 billion
LIVE: WH COVID response team briefing
Credit in Question: Thousands of consumers complained about credit report accuracy in 2020
The Grammy-winning French act have announced their break up.
Grammy-winning duo Daft Punk break up after 28 years