Charlie’s Forecast: Line of storms moving over the East

River Flood Warnings

The river flood warnings will persist across many of our area rivers as our state tries to drain itself from the deluge we’ve been stuck in. Rivers have started to crest and will be slowly receding through this coming week, however most rivers wont fully fall below flood stage until this weekend.

Tonight

After a gusty day, we’ll see a strong band of downpours and storms race across the East this evening. The rain will exit just as fast as it arrives, however the speed of the system as a whole will help accelerate winds right along the front edge of the storms. Wind gusts are expected to range between 45 mph to 65 mph. The rain will be intense for about 30 minutes for most before relaxing on the backside of the front. The system will move offshore by 10 p.m. at the latest, leaving us clear and mild for the rest of the night.

Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday

Warmer air will be the big story most of the week. Highs Tuesday will again peak in the low 60s, with a jump to near 70° Wednesday. both days will feature sun filled skies with sunrise lows in the upper 30s. A few clouds may sneak in on Thursday, but temps should still reach close to 60° with no rain expected. The clouds will thicken a bit on Friday, but most areas should again stay dry with cooler highs in the low 50s.

Friday, Saturday & Sunday

A stationary front will try to set itself up over the East as we head towards the weekend. Highs will go from the low 50s Friday under partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a late day shower. At this point, we aren’t looking at the deluge that flooded our rivers, but a consistent chance of light scattered rain showers will be present over the weekend. If this stationary front shifts north or south, our rain forecast will turn drier, so keep checking back if you have weather dependent plans this upcoming weekend.