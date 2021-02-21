NCHSAA finalizes basketball state playoff brackets, first round on Tuesday

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (HSOT) — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association released the final boys and girls basketball state playoff brackets on Sunday.

The first round of the state playoffs is scheduled for Tuesday, followed by the second and third rounds on Thursday and Saturday. Regionals will be played on Mar. 2. The first four rounds will be played at the higher seed.

State championships will be held on Mar. 6 at Providence Grove High School and Wheatmore High School in Randolph County. Game times will be 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m., and 6 p.m., but specific game assignments won’t be made until after the regional championships.

Basketball brackets were originally supposed to be released on Saturday, but the NCHSAA delayed the release by one day after a winter storm hit the state earlier in the week. The decision allowed schools an opportunity to use Saturday to make up games and play any needed tie-breaker games.

Earlier Sunday morning, the NCHSAA published the final conference standings from each conference in the state. Schools had time to check for any errors and report them to the NCHSAA.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.