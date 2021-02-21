Kuchmaner tosses five scoreless in ECU baseball’s 7-1 series-clinching win over Rhode Island

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jake Kuchmaner tossed five scoreless frames, allowing just two hits and striking out three, as the ECU baseball team (2-0) claimed a 7-1 series-clinching win over Rhode Island Saturday at Clark-LeClair Stadium.

Full ECU Baseball Recap: https://ecupirates.com/news/2021/2/20/baseball-pirates-claim-series-over-rams-7-1.aspx

ECU Postgame Zoom: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QxpB5CSdNc0&feature=youtu.be

Connor Norby tallied three hits and drove in a career-high four runs in No. 13 ECU’s victory.

“I thought we did a much better job of executing our offensive plan 1 through 9 today,” said ECU head coach Cliff Godwin. “I felt like yesterday we were pretty soft and inconsistent, and what I mean by that is just not mentally tough enough to keep the chain together.”

Seth Caddell launched the Pirates first home run of the season, a solo shot in the fifth inning.

According to ECU athletics, dating back to 2020, Jake Kuchmaner is 5-0 and has allowed just one earned run over 20 innings in last five starts. During that stretch the junior LHP has collected 18 strikeouts to just five walks.

“Felt good,” said Kuchmaner. “It felt good to finally get out there against somebody different. I know for all of us, we’ve been itching to get back out on the field. I don’t know. 11 months it’s been. So good to finally face somebody else, and I know everybody was excited. So, it’s been a good weekend so far.”

The Pirates wrap up their three-game weekend series against the Rams (0-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21 on ESPN+.

