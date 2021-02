JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Jones County Public Schools announced they will operate on a two-hour delay on Monday, Feb. 22 to ensure safe travel for their staff, students and parents.

The school system closed early on Friday due to flooding concerns and on Sunday, some areas remain closed.

