ECU women’s soccer drops 3-1 decision at VCU

RICHMOND, Va. (WITN) - Morgan Dewey’s goal in the 71st minute wasn’t enough as the ECU women’s soccer team dropped a 3-1 contest at VCU Saturday inside Sports Backers Stadium.

“We are obviously disappointed with the outcome of the game, but it being our third game after a year-plus break and the last nonconference game we will play this season, we will have to find some positives to take away from it,” ECU head coach Jason Hamilton said.

The Pirates fall to 1-2-0 while the Rams improve to 3-0-0.

Full ECU Women’s Soccer Recap: https://ecupirates.com/news/2021/2/20/soccer-ecu-drops-3-1-decision-at-vcu.aspx

Former D.H. Conley standout and current ECU freshman goalkeeper Maeve English made two saves in the loss.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.