Davidson County teen found in Arkansas

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 14-year-old girl who was believed to have been abducted in Davidson County.

Savannah Grace Childress, from Denton, NC, was last seen on Feb. 11. She was found the night of Feb. 20 in Arkansas.

Around 8 p.m. that evening, two Lonoke police officers recognized a car appearing to be in connection with the Amber Alert out of North Carolina.

The driver was identified pulled over and William Robert Ice, 38, of Jackson Center, Pennsylvania.

Upon exiting the car, Ice pulled out a gun and shot one of the officers and critically injured them, according to an Arkansas State Police press release.

The second officer shot back at Ice, who got back in his car and fled.

An Arkansas State Trooper chased the car through Lonoke until Ice’s car became disabled in a snowbank.

Childress then ran out of the car and was secured by a trooper, according to the release.

Ice was found inside the car critically wounded with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He died at a Little Rock hospital the next day.

Ice was also wanted in Pennsylvania in connection with another child predator case.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Davidson County Sheriff Office immediately at (336) 242-2105, or call 911 or *HP.

