Charlie’s Forecast: Temperatures rise as rain returns

River Flood Warnings

The river flood warnings will persist across many of our area rivers as our state tries to drain itself from the deluge we’ve been stuck in. Rivers have started to crest and will be slowly receding through this coming week, however we won’t see a drop below flood stage until this weekend.

Monday

The sunny weekend weather will be present for some early Monday morning, however a band of downpours will roll in during the afternoon and clear the coast over night. Rainfall will be heavy yet brief, coming in and exiting all at once. Rainfall totals for most should average between half an inch to an inch. While more rain is exactly what our area rivers and creeks don’t need, the fast moving nature of this system will help reduce the impact the drops have on river levels. Highs will hit the mid 50s with the help from strong south to southwesterly winds. Wind speeds will range between 15 to 20 mph with gusts reaching 25 to 30 mph.

Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday

Clear skies will closely follow Monday’s rain, helping us dry out. River levels will continue to drop over the three day stretch with a few rivers falling below flood stage. Highs will rise from the mid to upper 50s Tuesday to the low to mid 60s by Wednesday and Thursday, making the sunshine even more enjoyable. Our next round of rain will come on Friday.

Friday, Saturday & Sunday

A stationary front will try to set itself up over the East as we head towards the weekend. This will do two things, the first being a drop in temps. Highs will go from the mid 60s back to the upper 40s to low 50s Friday and Saturday. The second thing will be a slight increase in rain showers. At this point, we aren’t looking at the deluge that flooded our rivers, but a consistent chance of light scattered rain showers will be present from Friday through the weekend. If this stationary front shifts north or south, our rain forecast will turn drier, so keep checking back if you have weather dependent plans this upcoming weekend.