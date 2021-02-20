Advertisement

Washington Police search for suspects in armed robbery of Dollar Tree

((c) Fer Gregory | WIFR)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Feb. 19, 2021
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -Washington Police say they’re searching for two suspects who held up the Dollar Tree store at gunpoint in the Midtown Crossing Shopping Center.

Stacy Drakeford, Director of Police and Fire Services for Washington says the armed robbery call came in around 9:00 p.m. as the store was closing.

There were no injuries.

Drakeford says they’re looking for two black men who were dressed in all dark clothing and got away in a white utility van with the words heating and air on the side.

Anyone with information can call Washington Police at 252-944-1444.

