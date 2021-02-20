Association of Mexicans hosts COVID-19 vaccine event for Latino community

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Association of Mexicans in North Carolina, is hosting a vaccination event for Latino community members, Saturday.

According to the association, the event is at the Pitt County Health Department located at 201 Government Circle Greenville, N.C. 27834.

The event will go from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The association says the purpose of the event is to register and vaccinate people 65-year-old and older in the Latino community here in eastern North Carolina.

People who qualify must call (252) 329-0593 to register before the event.

