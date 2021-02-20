Advertisement

Association of Mexicans hosts COVID-19 vaccine event for Latino community

(WDBJ)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Association of Mexicans in North Carolina, is hosting a vaccination event for Latino community members, Saturday.

According to the association, the event is at the Pitt County Health Department located at 201 Government Circle Greenville, N.C. 27834.

The event will go from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The association says the purpose of the event is to register and vaccinate people 65-year-old and older in the Latino community here in eastern North Carolina.

People who qualify must call (252) 329-0593 to register before the event.

