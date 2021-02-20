Advertisement

South Central and Kinston hoops both roll on final Friday of regular season

Kinston Basketball at Ayden-Grifton on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021
Kinston Basketball at Ayden-Grifton on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021(WITN Sports)
By Tyler Feldman and Billy Weaver
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - South Central (13-0) and Kinston (10-3) both picked up wins on the final Friday night of the high school basketball COVID-shortened regular season.

The No. 2 Falcons got 16 points from Omar Harris and 14 points from Dante Hutcherson in the win. Deontay Joseph paced D.H. Conley (9-4) with 11 points in the loss at South Central.

UNC commit Dontrez Styles scored 32 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the Vikings’ 67-49 victory at Ayden-Grifton (5-4). The Chargers were led by junior Christian Shearouse who scored 14 points in the loss. Jeremy Dixon added 10 points for Kinston in the win.

