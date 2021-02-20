Rocky Mount teen shot at front door when responding to doorbell

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -A shooting Thursday night in Rocky Mount injured a teenager and her mother.

The family says both are recovering from getting shot just inside their home at the front door.

The girl’s grandmother told WRAL News that someone rang the doorbell at their home in the 100 block of Moye Court, the 16-year-old answered, and someone started shooting.

The teen was hit in the arm and leg. Her mother, a teacher at Rocky Mount Prep, was grazed by a bullet.

Police said the shooting happened at about 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Neighbor Alexis Butler said she heard several shots. “They didn’t take their hand off the trigger. They were just going. They kept going,” she said.

Now some neighbors question if they’re safe after the shooting.

“This is a good neighborhood,” Butler said. “That’s why me and my sisters moved right here. This is a good place to be in Rocky Mount. Out of all the places to be, this is where it’s safe. It was just crazy that it happened around here.”

Anyone with information should call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.

