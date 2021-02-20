Advertisement

Quilt made by tornado victim travels 10 miles from Ocean Ridge Plantation to Ash

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A family in Ash found a home-made quilt in their driveway after a deadly tornado tore through Brunswick County this week.

The family then took to social media to hopefully find the owner and return it.

Although hundreds of people read the post and tried to find the owners, the family ultimately learned the owner lived ten miles away in Ocean Ridge Plantation and had died in the tornado.

Phyllis O’Connor was a regular in the Ocean Ridge Plantation quilting club. The group completed 28 handmade quilts to be donated to women at the Rose House, a recovery house set to open soon.

The executive director of the non-profit opening the Rose House says he worked closely with O’Conner to plan charitable events in the community.

“A genuine, kind person, loving; her husband was a great person. It’s a loss we don’t have them anymore,” said Josh Torbich, the executive director of Christian Recovery Centers Inc.

O’Connor was keeping the quilts at her house, which was flattened during the storm.

