Advertisement

Hellems, Seabron lead balanced NC State past Wake Forest

North Carolina State forward D.J. Funderburk (15) celebrates after dunking against Wake Forest...
North Carolina State forward D.J. Funderburk (15) celebrates after dunking against Wake Forest during an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Andrew Dye/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)(Andrew Dye/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP | Andrew Dye/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Jericole Hellems and Dereon Seabron each scored 14 points and a balanced offensive attack sent North Carolina State to an 80-62 victory over Wake Forest on Saturday, sweeping the season series.

The win was also a rare third straight conference road win for N.C. State, which last accomplished the feat winning its final two road games of the 2002-03 season and first of the 2003-04 campaign.

Eight players scored for the Wolfpack (10-9, 6-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) with five reaching double figures. Cam Hayes and DJ Funderburk scored 11 each, Hayes with three 3-pointers, five assists and three steals. Braxton Beverly scored 10.

Seabron added nine rebounds and four steals as the Wolfpack edged Wake Forest on the boards 33-32 and forced 19 Demon Deacons turnovers with 11 steals. N.C. State outscored Wake Forest 28-5 in points off turnovers.

Ian DuBose led Wake Forest (6-11, 3-11) with 14 points. Isaiah Mucius and Daivien Williamson added 11 each. The Deacons shot 41% (22 of 54).

Wake Forest battled the Wolfpack to a 14-14 tie through the first seven-plus minutes, but Hayes hit consecutive 3-pointers and N.C. State was off on a 13-4 run over the next 2:34.

The Wolfpack led 27-18 with just under nine minutes left of the first half and extended the lead to 51-35 by the break. N.C. State was 52% shooting in the first 20 minutes, making 6 of 10 from beyond the arc.

HONORING BLACK HISTORY

Wake Forest held a halftime ceremony to honor Charlie Davis on the 50th anniversary of his being the first Black player to be named ACC Player of the Year.

UP NEXT

N.C. State is at Virginia on Wednesday. The Wolfpack lost 64-57 to then-No. 14 Virginia on Feb. 3. Wake Forest wraps up a three-game homestand when Clemson visits on Wednesday.

——

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonio Murphy
SBI: Man arrested for 2020 Beulaville murder
High School Closed after COVID Outbreak
COVID-19 Outbreak forces high school to go remote
The U.S. Marshals released an updated picture of Tangela Parker and Eric Parker, a man and...
Police: Couple wanted in fatal shooting still on the loose
Man charged with stabbing mother's dog to death
Bond increased for man charged with stabbing mother’s dog to death
The Tar river in Greenville is expected to reach major flood stage Sunday
RIVER FLOODING: Rivers continue to rise today

Latest News

ECU women's basketball senior day 2021
ECU women’s basketball tops Wichita State on senior day, 74-59
ECU women's basketball senior day 2021
ECU women’s basketball tops Wichita State on senior day, 74-59
ECU Softball at the 2021 Battle at the Beach
ECU softball picks up pair of wins in Conway
Kinston Basketball at Ayden-Grifton on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021
South Central and Kinston hoops both roll on final Friday of regular season