Grifton neighborhood surrounded by floodwaters

Flooding in Grifton
Flooding in Grifton(WITN)
By Dave Jordan and Nikki Hauser
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) -The rain has finally ended but not before leaving flooding behind and rivers still rising.

Some families who live in those areas, like along Poplar Tree Drive in Grifton, are unable to get to their homes.

Flooding along Poplar Tree Drive in Grifton
Flooding along Poplar Tree Drive in Grifton(WITN)

Fitzroy Jerkins says it’s nothing new. “Like when the hurricane season come in, you have to get out because you get trapped in here.”

Sharon Morris says, “None of these people can really park in their yards because it’s so much water. And it’s just, it’s not safe.”

Keith Newborn commented, “So if we get any more rain it’s possible we will have nowhere to go. Like right now my mother, can’t get into her yard.”

His mother, and Sharon Morris’ sister, Barbara Hammonds is unable to get to her home so she has to stay in Greenville.

Hammonds says, “My mailbox is underwater just about. And there’s no access to the house unless I go in the backyard.”

It’s a tough reality for Hammonds and her family, who grew up here and call this place home.

Newborn says, “That’s the worst part for all of us. Because she shouldn’t have to live in Greenville just to have somewhere to stay.”

Cars have been paying attention to the high water and road closed signs so far because they know this flooding can mean a dangerous situation.

