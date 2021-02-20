Former U.S. attorney general calls North Carolina “ground zero” for partisan and racial gerrymandering

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder says people should expect more redistricting litigation in North Carolina unless state Republicans accept anti-gerrymandering reforms this year.

The Democrat gave an online speech Friday to the University of North Carolina School of Law.

He referred to North Carolina as a “ground zero” for partisan and racial gerrymandering.

Holder is chairman of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, which has an arm that helped bankroll lawsuits in 2018 and 2019 that successfully challenged North Carolina congressional and legislative districts.

The next round of redistricting should begin later this year.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.