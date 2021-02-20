Flooding concerns force schools to dismiss early, residents worry about rising waters

JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - As flood waters continue to rise in Jones County, the school system let out school early, and some residents are scared the waters could worsen.

A section of N.C 41 near Trenton has been closed by NCDOT crews due to flooding.

The dismissal bell came early for Jones County students Friday as rising floodwaters started closing roads around the area.

Jones Senior High Principal Tod Morgan said a problematic area when waters rise is the Mussel Creek Bridge on NC Highway 41 East heading into Trenton.

The bridge is used heavily by parents dropping their kids off, and the threat of it flooding out is one of the main reasons parents had to pick their children up from school at 11:30 Friday.

“When it comes to flooding, we take it pretty serious considering all the storms that have come through in the past.”

Principal Morgan says safety is the most important aspect for the school system. As for missed instruction – the pandemic’s introduction of mass remote learning has put that in the past.

“I think the fact that we’ve gone to this virtual learning model, it helps us because we can continue to provide that instruction and they aren’t really going to miss any of this edit academics.”

With students safely at home, some Jones County residents like Valerie Ward, who has weathered hurricane level flooding, is watching closely.

“It’s not new to me but every time it happens you get a different feeling every time. You just pray and hope it isn’t as bad as it was last time.”

Middle Road in Trenton is also closed due to high flood waters.

NCDOT says to get around the road closure on N.C. 41 East, they say use Old New Bern Road.

