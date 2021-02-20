Elizabeth City man arrested on assault charges

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City Police have arrested 25-year-old Manuel Gonzalez for multiple charges On Friday, Feb. 19, 2021

According to police, Gonzalez faces charges in connection with a shooting that occurred near Bunnells Ave. on Feb. 15, 2021.

Gonzalez was arrested for Assault with a Deadly Weapon with the Intent to Kill, Injury to Property and Discharging a Weapon into an Occupied Property.

Gonzalez is being held under a $102,000 bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. at the Pasquotank County District Court.

