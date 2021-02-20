Advertisement

Elizabeth City man arrested on assault charges

MANUEL GONZALEZ.
MANUEL GONZALEZ.(MANUEL GONZALEZ.)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City Police have arrested 25-year-old Manuel Gonzalez for multiple charges On Friday, Feb. 19, 2021

According to police, Gonzalez faces charges in connection with a shooting that occurred near Bunnells Ave. on Feb. 15, 2021.

Gonzalez was arrested for Assault with a Deadly Weapon with the Intent to Kill, Injury to Property and Discharging a Weapon into an Occupied Property.

Gonzalez is being held under a $102,000 bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. at the Pasquotank County District Court.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonio Murphy
SBI: Man arrested for 2020 Beulaville murder
Man charged with stabbing mother's dog to death
Bond increased for man charged with stabbing mother’s dog to death
The U.S. Marshals released an updated picture of Tangela Parker and Eric Parker, a man and...
Police: Couple wanted in fatal shooting still on the loose
High School Closed after COVID Outbreak
COVID-19 Outbreak forces high school to go remote
A flash flood watch is in effect for all counties along and south of Highway 64.
Rain causes some roads to flood across east

Latest News

Vaccine event for Latino community members
The Tar river in Greenville is expected to reach major flood stage Sunday
RIVER FLOODING: Rivers continue to rise today
WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Dry weather holds today and tomorrow
Rocky Mount teen shot when answering front door
Rocky Mount teen shot at front door when responding to doorbell