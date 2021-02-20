Advertisement

ECU women’s basketball tops Wichita State on senior day, 74-59

By Tyler Feldman
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU women’s basketball team outscored Wichita State by 19 points in the third quarter to beat the Shockers on senior day, 74-59, Saturday inside Minges Coliseum.

With the win, the Lady Pirates improve to 7-11 overall and 5-8 in conference play.

Full ECU Women’s Basketball Recap: https://ecupirates.com/news/2021/2/20/womens-basketball-pirates-top-wichita-state-on-senior-night.aspx

Senior Lashonda Monk led ECU with 18 points and five steals, while graduate transfer Sierra DaCoasta added 10 points in the win. Freshman Taniyah Thompson dropped 16 points and tied her career-high with four steals.

The Shockers (4-10, 1-8 AAC) were led by junior Asia Strong, who scored a game-high 20 points in the loss.

Next up, ECU hosts Cincinnati on Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. inside Minges Coliseum. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonio Murphy
SBI: Man arrested for 2020 Beulaville murder
High School Closed after COVID Outbreak
COVID-19 Outbreak forces high school to go remote
The U.S. Marshals released an updated picture of Tangela Parker and Eric Parker, a man and...
Police: Couple wanted in fatal shooting still on the loose
Man charged with stabbing mother's dog to death
Bond increased for man charged with stabbing mother’s dog to death
The Tar river in Greenville is expected to reach major flood stage Sunday
RIVER FLOODING: Rivers continue to rise today

Latest News

ECU women's basketball senior day 2021
ECU women’s basketball tops Wichita State on senior day, 74-59
North Carolina State forward D.J. Funderburk (15) celebrates after dunking against Wake Forest...
Hellems, Seabron lead balanced NC State past Wake Forest
ECU Softball at the 2021 Battle at the Beach
ECU softball picks up pair of wins in Conway
Kinston Basketball at Ayden-Grifton on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021
South Central and Kinston hoops both roll on final Friday of regular season