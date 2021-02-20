ECU women’s basketball tops Wichita State on senior day, 74-59

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU women’s basketball team outscored Wichita State by 19 points in the third quarter to beat the Shockers on senior day, 74-59, Saturday inside Minges Coliseum.

With the win, the Lady Pirates improve to 7-11 overall and 5-8 in conference play.

Full ECU Women’s Basketball Recap: https://ecupirates.com/news/2021/2/20/womens-basketball-pirates-top-wichita-state-on-senior-night.aspx

Senior Lashonda Monk led ECU with 18 points and five steals, while graduate transfer Sierra DaCoasta added 10 points in the win. Freshman Taniyah Thompson dropped 16 points and tied her career-high with four steals.

The Shockers (4-10, 1-8 AAC) were led by junior Asia Strong, who scored a game-high 20 points in the loss.

Next up, ECU hosts Cincinnati on Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. inside Minges Coliseum. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

