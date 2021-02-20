Advertisement

ECU softball picks up pair of wins in Conway

ECU Softball at the 2021 Battle at the Beach
ECU Softball at the 2021 Battle at the Beach(ECU Athletics)
By Tyler Feldman
Published: Feb. 20, 2021
CONWAY, S.C. (WITN) - The ECU softball team improved to 4-0 for the first time since 2006 after defeating Buffalo and Saint Francis (Pa.) Saturday inside St. John Stadium as part of the Battle at the Beach tournament.

The Pirates beat Buffalo (0-1), 9-4, in the first game and the downed the Red Flash (0-1), 4-2, in the second game.

Full ECU Softball Recap: https://ecupirates.com/news/2021/2/20/softball-pirates-down-bulls-and-red-flash-in-conway.aspx

Next up, the Pirates will play a doubleheader against Coastal Carolina starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 21.

