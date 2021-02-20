ECU softball picks up pair of wins in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WITN) - The ECU softball team improved to 4-0 for the first time since 2006 after defeating Buffalo and Saint Francis (Pa.) Saturday inside St. John Stadium as part of the Battle at the Beach tournament.

The Pirates beat Buffalo (0-1), 9-4, in the first game and the downed the Red Flash (0-1), 4-2, in the second game.

Full ECU Softball Recap: https://ecupirates.com/news/2021/2/20/softball-pirates-down-bulls-and-red-flash-in-conway.aspx

Next up, the Pirates will play a doubleheader against Coastal Carolina starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 21.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.