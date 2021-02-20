Advertisement

ECU lacrosse falls at Davidson, 15-6

ECU Lacrosse at Davidson
ECU Lacrosse at Davidson(WITN Sports)
By Tyler Feldman
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 9:34 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DAVIDSON, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU women’s lacrosse team dropped to 1-2 on the season following a 15-6 loss at Davidson Friday night.

Megan Tryniski led the Pirates with two goals and one assist in the loss.

Full ECU Recap: https://ecupirates.com/news/2021/2/19/lacrosse-pirates-dropped-at-davidson.aspx

Next up, the Pirates host Campbell Wednesday at 3 p.m. inside Johnson Stadium. The game will be streamed live on ECUPirates.com.

