ECU baseball needs extras to win opener over Rhode Island, 3-2

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Christian Smallwood chopped a ground ball into left field to score Lane Hoover from third base to give ECU baseball a season-opening 3-2 win over Rhode Island in ten innings Friday night at Clark-LeClair Stadium.

“I was just trying to get up there and put the ball in play,” said Smallwood. “I know the infield was in and the outfield was pretty shallow, too, so I was trying to be pretty aggressive and give us a chance to win. Then I went down 0-2 and I knew that I just had to compete up there, and I was able to get one to bounce over his head, so it worked out for us.”

For the second straight season, the Pirates (1-0) open with a walk-off victory. ECU had defeated William & Mary in the 2020 season opener 2-1 in 11 innings.

Cam Colmore got the win out of the bullpen after throwing 1.2 scoreless frames. He had one strikeout in relief.

Tyler Smith got the start and went 5.1 innings, allowing two earned runs on two hits, two walks and four strikeouts.

The Rams drop to 0-1 with the loss.

The two teams return to action Saturday at 2 p.m.

