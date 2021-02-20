Advertisement

Disaster response agency helps Hurricane Florence victim

By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COVE CITY, N.C. (WITN) - It’s been almost two and a half years since Hurricane Florence and some are still recovering from the storm that wrecked havoc here in the east.

The disaster response organization Team Rubicon suited up in Cove City Saturday to completely gut one house.

According to Kristy Kulberg with the Craven County Disaster Recovery, the house suffered damage from Hurricane Florence.

Kulberg said what started off as a minor leak in the residents roof turning into extensive damage when the residents assistance was delayed.

Therefore the 74-year-old’s house had to be completely gutted.

“It is really amazing to me that there are people still, two and a half years later recovering from Florence, but I think it’s awesome that we’re able to come out here and help her and she’s able to get back. Because this house has been in her family for, I think, three generations, so she lived here as a child and I think it’s a really awesome story and it’s what we try to do, we try to go out and help people who are in need.”

Shari Porterfield, Team Rubicon's area planner

15 members of Team Rubicon showed up to help Saturday, and Porterfield says they will be back at the house next weekend to do more.

